Hawks release 2021-22 schedule, open season with 3-game road trip

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, center, celebrates with teammates Mattias Janmark, left, and Philipp Kurashev, right, after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. The Blackhawks will open the 2021-22 season with a three-game road trip, beginning October 13 at Colorado and continuing on to Pittsburgh and New Jersey on October 15 and 16. Assocaited press

The Blackhawks will open the 2021-22 season with a three-game road trip, beginning October 13 at Colorado and continuing on to Pittsburgh and New Jersey on October 15 and 16.

The home opener is against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, October 19. That will begin a four-game homestand, which continues with Vancouver, Detroit and Toronto.

There is an Olympic break in the schedule that runs from February 3-23.

The Hawks won't see the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning until March 6 when they play Jon Cooper's squad at the United Center. Joel Quenneville and his Florida Panthers make their only UC appearance on December 21.

The expansion Seattle Kraken play at the UC just once -- on April 7. That is the second game of a five-game homestand. The Hawks conclude their season with a four-game road trip, two home games against Philadelphia and Vegas, then a game at Buffalo on April 29.