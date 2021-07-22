Farnam prevails in three-man playoff, repeats as Illinois Amateur winner

Crystal Lake's Ethan Farnam became the first repeat winner of the Illinois Amateur by prevailing in a three-man playoff at Mistwood Golf Club on Thursday.

Farnam, Elmhurt's Jordan Less and Hinsdale's Mac McClear all finished the 72-hole event at 13-under par. The three went to a three-hole aggregate score playoff, with Farnam and Less each taking 12 strokes and McClear taking 13.

Farnam then claimed the title when he birdied No. 18 on the first sudden death playoff hole. Less recorded a par.

Farnam was 4 over par on his final round and got to the playoff by birdieing the 18th hole. McClear bogied No. 17 and parred 18.

Hinsdale's Brendan O'Reilly recorded the low round of the tournament with a final-round 64. He finished in a tie for sixth.

Arlington Heights' Tommy Crawford finished 11th at 4-under overall.

Billy Gneiser, the 17-year-old grandson of Stan Mikita, shot 71-72 Thursday and ended up at even-par 288 and in a tie for 17th.