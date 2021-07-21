Suburban Olympians: When and where to see their debuts in Tokyo
Here's where you can find our local Olympians and when they'll make their TV debuts in Tokyo:
Women's soccer
Casey Krueger, Naperville
TV debut: Wednesday, July 21, 3:30 a.m., USA network (Sweden vs. USA)
Women's softball
Andrea Filler, Buffalo Grove (playing for Team Italy)
TV debut: Wednesday, July 21, 3 p.m., NBCSN, replay (Italy vs. USA)
Women's rowing
Alie Rusher, Glenview
TV debut: Thursday, July 22, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men's gymnastics
Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn (alternate)
TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 5 a.m., Peacock
Women's swimming (4X100 free relay)
Olivia Smoliga, Glenview
TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 7:15 a.m., USA network
Men's volleyball
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton
Jeff Jendryk, Wheaton (alternate)
TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 8 a.m., NBC 5
Women's sailing
Maggie Shea, Wilmette
TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 10 p.m., Peacock
Women's volleyball
Kelsey Robinson, Bartlett
Lauren Carlini, Aurora (alternate)
TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 11 p.m., NBC 5
Men's triathlon
Kevin McDowell, Geneva
TV debut: Sunday, July 25, 4:30 p.m., USA network
Women's judo
Nefeli Papadakis, Gurnee
TV debut: Wednesday, July 28, 2:30 p.m., USA network
Women's BMX racing
Felicia Stancil, Lake Villa
TV debut: Wednesday, July 28, 8:25 p.m., CNBC
Men's track and field (400 meter hurdles)
David Kendziera, Mount Prospect
TV debut: Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m., USA network
Women's track and field (triple jump)
Tori Franklin, Westmont
TV debut: Friday, July 30, 5 a.m., Peacock
Women's track and field (pole vault)
Sandi Morris, Downers Grove
TV debut: Monday, Aug. 2, 5:20 a.m., Peacock
Women's rhythmic gymnastics
Laura Zeng, Libertyville
Nicole Sladkov, Vernon Hills
Elizaveta Pletneva, Wheeling
Kiana Eide, Northbrook
Lili Mizuno, Northbrook
Camilla Feeley, Deerfield
Evita Griskenas, Orland Park
TV debut: Thursday, Aug. 5, 9 p.m., CNBC