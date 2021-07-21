 

Suburban Olympians: When and where to see their debuts in Tokyo

  • David Kendziera of Mount Prospect will run the 400-meter hurdlesin Tokyo.

    David Kendziera of Mount Prospect will run the 400-meter hurdlesin Tokyo. Courtesy of Matt Parker

  • Laura Zeng of Libertyville will represent the U.S. on the rhythmic gymnastics team in Tokyo.

    Laura Zeng of Libertyville will represent the U.S. on the rhythmic gymnastics team in Tokyo. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Patricia Babcock McGraw
 
 
Posted7/21/2021 5:30 AM

Here's where you can find our local Olympians and when they'll make their TV debuts in Tokyo:

Women's soccer

 

Casey Krueger, Naperville

TV debut: Wednesday, July 21, 3:30 a.m., USA network (Sweden vs. USA)

Women's softball

Andrea Filler, Buffalo Grove (playing for Team Italy)

TV debut: Wednesday, July 21, 3 p.m., NBCSN, replay (Italy vs. USA)

Women's rowing

Alie Rusher, Glenview

TV debut: Thursday, July 22, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Men's gymnastics

Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn (alternate)

TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 5 a.m., Peacock

Women's swimming (4X100 free relay)

Olivia Smoliga, Glenview

TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 7:15 a.m., USA network

Men's volleyball

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton

Jeff Jendryk, Wheaton (alternate)

TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 8 a.m., NBC 5

Women's sailing

Maggie Shea, Wilmette

TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 10 p.m., Peacock

Women's volleyball

Kelsey Robinson, Bartlett

Lauren Carlini, Aurora (alternate)

TV debut: Saturday, July 24, 11 p.m., NBC 5

Men's triathlon

Kevin McDowell, Geneva

TV debut: Sunday, July 25, 4:30 p.m., USA network

Women's judo

Nefeli Papadakis, Gurnee

TV debut: Wednesday, July 28, 2:30 p.m., USA network

Women's BMX racing

Felicia Stancil, Lake Villa

TV debut: Wednesday, July 28, 8:25 p.m., CNBC

Men's track and field (400 meter hurdles)

David Kendziera, Mount Prospect

TV debut: Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m., USA network

Women's track and field (triple jump)

Tori Franklin, Westmont

TV debut: Friday, July 30, 5 a.m., Peacock

Women's track and field (pole vault)

Sandi Morris, Downers Grove

TV debut: Monday, Aug. 2, 5:20 a.m., Peacock

Women's rhythmic gymnastics

Laura Zeng, Libertyville

Nicole Sladkov, Vernon Hills

Elizaveta Pletneva, Wheeling

Kiana Eide, Northbrook

Lili Mizuno, Northbrook

Camilla Feeley, Deerfield

Evita Griskenas, Orland Park

TV debut: Thursday, Aug. 5, 9 p.m., CNBC

