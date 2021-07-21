Feder: NBC 5's Michelle Relerford follows Olympic hopefuls to Tokyo

Calling it "the biggest assignment of my career," WMAQ-Channel 5 morning news anchor Michelle Relerford arrived in Tokyo Tuesday to cover the 2020 Olympic Games for the NBC-owned station, Robert Feder writes.

"For more than a year, I've been following local Olympic hopefuls working hard to earn a spot on Team USA," she said in a statement. "It is an honor to share their journeys, knowing that we could be witnessing history."

Through the closing ceremonies August 8, Relerford's live reports from Tokyo will air during NBC 5's 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. newscasts.

Also on NBC 5, meteorologist Alicia Roman will host "The Olympic Zone," a 30-minute nightly wrap-up of Olympics highlights, at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, starting this Thursday.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.