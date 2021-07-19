LaVine's trip to Tokyo delayed by health protocols

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, shown here in March playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Associated Press/ March 24, 2021

USA Basketball announced that Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been placed in health and safety protocols and would not travel with the team to Tokyo on Monday for the Olympics.

The release said USA Basketball is hopeful LaVine can join the team in Japan later this week. The opening game for Team USA is Sunday against France.

Through four exhibition games, LaVine was the team's third-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game, behind Damian Lillard (17.0) and Kevin Durant (16.3).

Team USA has already had to endure some changes with Bradley Beal and Kevin Love leaving the team, replaced by Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee. Beal was scratched from the Olympics after entering health protocols. Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are planning to join the group when the NBA Finals ends.

LaVine was sidelined late in the NBA regular season after a positive COVID test. He ended up missing 11 Bulls games between April 16 and May 3.

