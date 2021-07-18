Boomers rally back to win, take first place

The Schaumburg Boomers scored 3 runs in the top of the ninth inning to rally to a 4-2 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers and complete a 6-3 road trip, jumping into first place in the Central Division.

Lake Erie plated single runs in the third and fourth to open a 2-0 lead against Schaumburg starter Kyle Arjona. Arjona went on to work 7 innings as the league leader in innings logged a fifth consecutive start of at least that many. The righty allowed 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. The Boomers cut into the deficit with an unearned run in the fifth. Chase Dawson led off with a single and scored from second on an error.

Having notched just 4 hits in the entire game, the Boomers totaled 3 in a quick-strike ninth to snatch the decision. Brett Milazzo was hit by a pitch to start and Clint Hardy followed with a double against the Lake Erie closer. Dawson followed by logging his fourth triple of the year, finding an opening in right-center to put the Boomers ahead and scored moments later on a sacrifice fly from Angelo Gumbs.

Thomas Nicoll became the first reliever to appear in the weekend series, striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth. Nicoll earned the win, his second of the year. Jake Joyce twirled a perfect ninth for his fourth save. Matt Bottcher finished with 3 hits while Dawson notched a pair.