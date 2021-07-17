 

Cubs have signed seven of top nine 2021 draft picks

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • In addition to first-round pick Jordan Wicks, above, the Cubs have also signed seven of their top nine picks, according to mlb.com. They are still working on second-rounder James Triantos.

    In addition to first-round pick Jordan Wicks, above, the Cubs have also signed seven of their top nine picks, according to mlb.com. They are still working on second-rounder James Triantos. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/17/2021 6:58 PM

According to mlb.com, the Cubs have signed seven of their top nine draft picks.

First-rounder Jordan Wicks made his signing official by donning a Cubs jersey during a Zoom call at Wrigley Field on Friday.

 

The left-handed pitcher from Kansas State agreed to the $3.13M signing bonus slotted for the No. 21 overall pick.

"I'm a guy where I want to get out there on the field and start competing as soon as possible," Wicks said. "So I didn't want to have any sort of lengthy negotiations or anything like that. We came to an agreement really quickly, I'm super thankful for the value the Cubs see in me and I'm ready to get to work."

The Cubs went above the slotted signing bonus to land third-round pick Drew Gray, a left-handed pitcher from IMG Academy whose deal was for $900,000. Before heading to IMG, Gray attended Belleville East High School in downstate Illinois, grew up a hard-core Cardinals fan and was an Arkansas commit.

Most of the other Cubs additions agreed to deals for less than the slotted bonus. The list of signed players includes Arkansas OF Christian Franklin (fourth round), Quincy University LHP Riley Martin (sixth round), Coastal Carolina OF Parker Chavers (seventh round), Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz (eighth round) and Oregon State LHP Chase Watkins.

Martin, a native of Salem, Ill., signed for a mere $1,000 bonus, according to mlb.com. The slot for that pick is $263,000.

Still unsigned from the top 10 is second-round pick James Triantos, a high school shortstop from Virginia. He said after the draft he intends to sign. Tennessee SS Liam Spence (fifth round), the first player from Australia chosen in the 2021 draft; and Duke OF Matt Peter (10th round) were also unsigned as of Saturday afternoon.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Cubs took some chances in the 11th and 12 rounds, taking Gage Kiehl, a RHP from Penfield (NY) High School, and Permian (Tex.) High School outfielder Teo Banks. Kiehl is a Miami (Fla.) commit, Banks a Tulane commit and both players said after the draft they plan to enter college, in which case the Cubs would lose their rights.

The Cubs might have a better chance with 13th-rounder Erian Rodriguez, a Panama native who throws 95 miles per hour and is committed to a junior college.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Cubs resume play with 5-1 win, but are wondering what might be next
Related Article
Cubs resume play with 5-1 win, but are wondering what might be next
 
Sure, Cubs could clean house, but where are the replacements?
Related Article
Sure, Cubs could clean house, but where are the replacements?
 
Related Article
Cubs pitching development may be put to test
 
First-round pick Wicks was happy to drop to Cubs at No. 21
Related Article
First-round pick Wicks was happy to drop to Cubs at No. 21
 
Storm clouds gather as Cubs finish rough first half
Related Article
Storm clouds gather as Cubs finish rough first half
 
Cubs prospect Davis named MVP of Futures Game
Related Article
Cubs prospect Davis named MVP of Futures Game
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 