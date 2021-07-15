Gonzales: Contreras has earned the right to speak his mind on teammates' efforts

Willson Contreras wasn't a ballyhooed Cubs prospect, nor did he spend time in the Red Sox organization.

His transformation from third base to catcher occurred partly by mistake but was enhanced by former player personnel director Oneri Fleita.

And unlike fellow homegrown teammates Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Ian Happ, Contreras' defensive skills underwent intense scrutiny in the midst of a championship run and didn't subside until recently.

Considering that Contreras has emerged from a minor league suspect to a two-time All-Star catcher, shouldn't his words about his team's lack of effort Saturday be treated more seriously?

Since hitting a home run in his first major league plate appearance, Contreras has played with a flair that sometimes rubs opponents the wrong way.

But there is no gray area with Contreras, which makes him one of the more refreshing subjects of this gradually fading Cubs era. His strong arm and fearlessness in attempting to throw out base stealers as a rookie alleviated the stress on veteran left-hander Jon Lester.

Three years ago, Contreras sported an arm sleeve bearing the Venezuelan flag in support of his fellow natives in the midst of political and economic turmoil.

Contreras has exchanged words with Jeff Francoeur and Tyler Flowers of the Braves, and he hasn't backed off the plate despite getting dotted 12 times by a Brewers pitcher during his career.

The fact that Contreras spoke out last weekend illustrates the height of his frustrations that he's often withheld. And manager David Ross' candid criticism of Contreras' outspokenness can't completely sooth the tension of a sinking season.

After injuring his right hamstring for the second time in two seasons in 2019, a visibly angry Contreras declined to specify the nature of his displeasure.

The speculation was that Contreras was skeptical of the training prior to his recurrence of the hamstring strain, but he returned within the prescribed time for his recovery.

Five weeks ago, Contreras slammed his chest protector while Ross steered first baseman Anthony Rizzo toward the other end of the dugout following an argument during a loss at San Francisco.

Ross and Rizzo tempered the dispute. Coincidentally, Contreras wasn't made available to reporters via Zoom.

Maybe Harry Bosch should have intervened, since the LAPD detective is fond of saying, "Everybody counts or nobody counts."

Contreras hasn't drawn attention to himself while the Cubs' world awaits the uncertain futures of Bryant, Baez and Rizzo -- whom all can become free agents if they're not traded by July 30.

As soon as the destinies of the trio are settled, the attention will shift to Contreras, who must consider whether his team gives him the freedom to become a leader during an inevitable rebuild, or wait through another year of speculation before he becomes a free agent.

Contreras' exemption of Baez from his verbal spat is worth further examination.

Baez's 21 home runs and 56 RBIs are offset by a 36.6 percent strikeout rate, a 62 percent contact rate (according to FanGraphs) and 15 errors.

But the pain on Baez's face after rounding third base was noticeable after he hit a home run in the seventh inning of a 15-10 loss to the Phillies on June 6.

With Cubs fans fearing they might not receive fair compensation for any deadline trade involving closer Craig Kimbrel, Bryant, Baez or Rizzo, the status of Contreras becomes even more important this winter.

Contreras' contributions are much greater than his 13 home runs and ranking in the top half of pitch framers who have caught at least 1,500 pitches, according to Statcast. He batted leadoff 21 times, posting a respectable .359 mark, and has caught a National League-high 623⅔ innings.

That might not be enough to earn a contract similar to three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto's five-year, $115.5 million deal before the 2020 season.

At the same time, Contreras' receiving skills have virtually caught up to his raw talent and can help a pitching staff headed for a youth movement.

Four years ago, veteran catcher Miguel Montero was fed up with the lack of attention pitchers paid to base runners and was immediately cut.

If Contreras' outspokenness is considered too big of a distraction despite his honesty, then it would behoove everyone to move him to another team.

After all, everyone should count.

• Mark Gonzales is a veteran sports writer who covered the White Sox from 2005-2012 and the Cubs from 2013-2020 for the Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @MDGonzales