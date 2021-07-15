Cubs deal Pederson to Braves for first baseman Ball

The Cubs' moves have begun. On Thursday they dealt slugging Joc Pederson to the Braves for first baseman Bryce Ball. Associated Press

Ball, a 6-foot-6 first baseman, was a 24th-round pick out of Dallas Baptist University in the 2019 draft. He has a .907 OPS in 115 career minor league games.

Pederson signed with the Cubs in February and hit .230 with 11 doubles, two triples and 11 homers.

The 29-year-old Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves are looking to return to the playoffs, but their pursuit of a fourth straight NL East title took a hit when Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee during Saturday's 5-4 victory over Miami.

Atlanta hit the All-Star break in third in the division, four games back of the first-place New York Mets.

Pederson could be in the lineup when the Braves return to the field Friday night against Tampa Bay.

Atlanta assumes the $1,935,484 remaining of Pederson's $4.5 million salary. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option with a $2.5 million buyout and allows Pederson to earn $125,000 each for 500, 525, 550 and 575 plate appearances.