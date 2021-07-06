Williams returns to Cubs active roster; Tepera getting close

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Trevor Williams' bullpen session at Wrigley Field went so well Tuesday, the Cubs activated him right away.

Kohl Stewart, after pitching an inning in Monday's loss, went on the injured list with right-elbow inflammation.

"Right now we're just thin and he was the guy that's here," Cubs manager David Ross said. "With Kohl Stewart going down, having some length on the backside of a game. We'll kind of assess as the all-star break approaches. If we need some length (out of the bullpen), we have him down there."

Williams last pitched for the Cubs on May 26 in Pittsburgh, then came down with appendicitis before his next start. He has made two rehab starts for the Iowa Cubs in recent days, with the second one lasting 5 innings without giving up an earned run.

Williams won that May 26 game against the Pirates, but owns a 5.36 ERA on the season with a 3-2 record. So he hasn't been great, but will likely get another chance in the rotation soon, especially with Jake Arrieta getting touched up early against Tuesday against Philadelphia.

There was good news regarding reliever Ryan Tepera, who went on the injured list last week with a calf strain and also threw a bullpen session Tuesday.

"Looked great, threw live today to (Patrick) Wisdom out here," Ross said. "Everything looked good, throwing strikes, felt good. All the feedback was great, so he should be ready for Friday with the feedback we're getting. We'll see how he feels tomorrow. Obviously, the next day is always important. But good signs today."

Meanwhile, relievers Justin Steele and Dillon Maples were scheduled to throw rehab innings for Iowa on Tuesday and could be ready to return soon.

