Despite Cubs' long losing streak, Ross says morale has been good

The Cubs' long losing streak has included an even mix of close losses, blowout losses and late-game disappointment.

No one would have predicted this type of stretch after the Cubs tossed a combined no-hitter in Los Angeles on June 24. But that was their last victory as Tuesday's action began.

Now it's all about trying to stay mentally focused on a turnaround, not beaten down by the losing streak.

"We're obviously trying," Javy Baez said after Monday's 13-3 loss to the Phillies. "It's not fun, let me tell you that, but we're trying. Everybody's mad. I'm mad about it, but the only thing I can do is come back tomorrow and try it again."

Cubs manager David Ross assessed the team's attitude before Tuesday's second leg of the four-game series.

"These guys have been great," he said. "They're getting their work in, they're bringing good attitude. I think their demeanor's been great. These guys come in with a great attitude, all of them are here and connecting with one another. Really good environment in the cage and the bullpen.

"It tells me they're professionals. They know how long the season is. They know there's a lot of things out of their control. When you come out and give your best on a daily basis, that's really what you have control over and they know they're doing that."

This is the Cubs' longest losing streak since they dropped 12 in a row in 2012. That team finished 61-101 and Anthony Rizzo is the only current player who was a part of it.

"They know if they want better results, when they come into the clubhouse, it's not going to make anything any better by having a bad attitude or moping around," Ross said. "You've got to put your big-boy pants on. They're professionals, they've been around winning for a long time and I think they understand it's a really long season. It's a tough stretch, nobody likes to go through it. But you're not going to get out of it hanging your head."

