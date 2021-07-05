 

After good start in Iowa, Williams set to throw at Wrigley

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/5/2021 7:10 PM

Injury update:

Starting pitcher Trevor Williams, recovering from an appendectomy, is scheduled to throw Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Williams has made two rehab starts for the Iowa Cubs, the second one lasting 5 scoreless innings.

 

"He's going to throw kind of an intense bullpen on the mound so we can get all his pitch data tomorrow and see where he's at," manager David Ross said.

In other injury news, relievers Justin Steele (hamstring) and Dillon Maples (triceps) are scheduled to throw for Iowa tomorrow and could be back with the Cubs soon.

Ross said infielder David Bote (shoulder), who took groundballs at third base before Monday's game, probably won't be ready for a rehab assignment until after the all-star break, the same as Matt Duffy (back).

