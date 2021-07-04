Cubs drop 9th straight after Reds get out of jam in ninth inning

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, looks to throw to first base Sunday as he forces out Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez at home plate during the seventh inning in Cincinnati. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win Sunday.

Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip.

The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.

Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight win.

The Reds' beleaguered bullpen held the Cubs scoreless for the third straight day. After Wade Miley gave up 10 hits through 6 2/3 innings, Art Warren, Brad Brach and Garrett closed it out.

Chicago went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none.