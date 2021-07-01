Feder: Chris Boden cut as Blackhawks radio studio host

Chris Boden won't be returning as studio host for Chicago Blackhawks hockey broadcasts on Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder writes.

"After four years, my time with the Blackhawks ends today, informed at season's end the pre/postgame host position is being eliminated due to COVID-related financial losses," Boden posted on social media Wednesday.

The veteran Chicago sportscaster and former Comcast SportsNet Chicago host grew up in south suburban Burbank and graduated from Luther South High School and Columbia College.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.