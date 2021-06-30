Notre Dame football gets new radio home on WBBM 789-AM

The longtime radio home of Chicago Bears football just became the new radio home of Notre Dame football.

Under a multiyear deal announced this week, WBBM 780-AM, the Audacy all-news station, will carry all Fighting Irish games, starting Sept. 5. (While games are airing on 780-AM, WBBM Newsradio will continue as all-news on WCFS 105.9-FM.)

Notre Dame football had been on Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM since 2016.

"Notre Dame football is a powerhouse college football program with a large alumni and fan base across Chicago," Rachel Williamson, Audacy Chicago regional president and market manager, said in a statement. "It's our honor to bring the Fighting Irish games to listeners on WBBM-AM's premier signal."

-- Robert Feder