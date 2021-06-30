Loyola's Krutwig signs to play in Belgium with Antwerp Giants

Former Loyola center Cameron Krutwig will play in Belgium next season, the university announced Wednesday. Associated Press

Former Loyola standout Cameron Krutwig will play with the Antwerp Giants in the Euromillions League in Belgium, the university announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 center was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, and was an Associated Press Third Team All-America and CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America selection.

The Jacobs High School graduate led the Ramblers to 99 wins in four seasons, three MVC regular season championships, two trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 and a Final Four, while earning All-MVC honors four times, including three first-team selections.

Krutwig is coming off a season in which he helped Loyola to a 26-5 record and a school-record 16 conference wins. Loyola finished the year ranked No. 12 in the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Top 25 Poll and posted a victory over second-ranked Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, behind a huge performance from Krutwig, who totaled 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals to send the Ramblers to the Sweet 16.

The most versatile big man to wear a Loyola uniform, Krutwig is the only player in program history to rank in the school's Top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists, finishing his career with 1,833 points, 944 rebounds and 373 assists. He is one of only four players in league history with more than 1,500 points, 800 rebounds and 300 assists, joining Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird and Hersey Hawkins.