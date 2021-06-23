Report: LaVine will play for U.S. Olympic team

Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, according to Shams Charania, the Chicago-based NBA analyst for The Athletic and Stadium.

There has not yet been an official announcement by USA Basketball, but LaVine was on the roster of candidates to play in the rescheduled 2021 Games. LaVine has spoken many times about his desire to play in the Olympics.

According to Charania, the 12-player roster for Team USA will include LaVine, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Portland's Damien Lillard, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Phoenix' Devin Booker, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Golden State's Draymond Green, Detroit's Jerami Grant, along with Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

There are likely to be more cancellations and replacements before the team heads to Asia. James Harden was the most recent scratch, due to the hamstring injury he suffered during the playoffs. The Bucks and Suns players could be playing well into July if they make the NBA Finals.

LaVine, 26, is coming off his best season in the NBA, averaging 27.4 points, 5 rebounds and 4.9 assists, while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range. All those numbers were career-highs and he played in the All-Star Game for the first time.

