Injured Cubs trending well, but no return dates set

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele had good results in his latest bullpen session as he works to return from a hamstring strain. AP File Photo/April 30, 2021

Most of the Cubs injury news continued to trend positive, there's just no certainty about anyone's return.

Manager David Ross said reliever Justin Steele (hamstring strain) had good results from his latest bullpen session.

"The data turned out really good," Ross said. "He'll throw another pen pretty soon. Things are good, he'll be off on a rehab soon."

Starting pitcher Trevor Williams, recovering from an appendectomy, took batting practice before Monday's game and could be back on the mound soon.

"He's going to build back up and get back to starting," Ross said. "He'll go to L.A. with us and if everything's going well, he'll be off to build up some innings soon too. (Williams got) clearance from the doctor, now it's just about getting his arm back ready and his arm back in shape. He'll go through a mini-spring training process to try to get back."

Nico Hoerner (hamstring) and David Bote (shoulder) took batting practice Monday. Bote also took some grounders at third base and appeared to have no issues throwing across the infield to first.

The Cubs officially activated starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay (blister) from the 10-day injured list and sent pitcher Kyle Ryan back to Iowa.

