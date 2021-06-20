Chicago is open, so Marlins send rookies on coffee run

 

  • Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers throws against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Miami. In Chicago Saturday morning, Rogers was entrusted with veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas' credit card as nine Marlins rookies ventured into Wrigleyville to buy coffee and doughnuts for the team.

Full capacity at Wrigley Field was the first sign that things are getting back to normal, 15 months after the pandemic began.

The Marlins took it a step further Saturday morning by sending their nine rookies on a coffee and doughnut run. The group of Marlins crossed Addison Street in full uniform to pick up the order at Dunkin' Donuts. Fortunately, a couple of Miami reporters shot video of the excursion and posted it on social media.

 

According to The Miami Herald, veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas was sponsor of the trip. He even gave his credit card to pitcher Trevor Rogers to fund the project.

"Sending the young players and the rookies to do something like that is always fun," Rojas said. "This is the best place to do it, I think -- being at Wrigley and in Chicago. It's a good experience for them and we had a little fun with all the guys. It was fun to do it again. It's a tradition that we've been doing for a long time so I'm happy that we got, we got to do it again."

According to the Miami Herald, the order included three dozen doughnuts, an order of Munchkins and 18 coffees, with a price tag of roughly $80.

"It's an honor," Rogers said, according to marlins.com. "I didn't let that card out of my sight. It was an absolute honor. It's just part of the whole rookie deal, and it's always fun to look back on this when rookies come up and 'Hey, I had to do it, you're going to have to do it.' So it's all fun."

