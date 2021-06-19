Girls soccer: Wheaton Academy finishes 3rd at Class 1A state tourney

Wheaton Academy's Emily Setran has the ball as she rushes ahead of Quincy Notre Dame's Aubrey Sparrow during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The ball bounces between Wheaton Academy's Olivia Crane, left, and Quincy Notre Dame's Lia Quintero during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Wheaton Academy's Lily Lebo gets a header during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game against Quincy Notre Dame at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Wheaton Academy's Emily Setran, left, celebrates a second-half goal with teammate Anna Africa during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game against Quincy Notre Dame at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Wheaton Academy's Emma Van Wagner controls the ball against Quincy Notre Dame during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Wheaton Academy's Jocelyn Royce, right, celebrates with teammate Emma Van Wagner at the conclusion of the Warriors' victory over Quincy Notre Dame during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Wheaton Academy players look toward the stands as they celebrate their 6-1 victory over Quincy Notre Dame during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Wheaton Academy players and coach Maria Selvaggio, upper left, celebrate with their trophy after defeating Quincy Notre Dame 6-1 during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Wheaton Academy players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Quincy Notre Dame 6-1 during the girls state soccer Class 1A third place game at Fremd High School in Palatine Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The Wheaton Academy girls soccer team defeated Quincy Notre Dame 6-1 on Saturday in the Class 1A state third-place game at Fremd High School in Palatine.

The Warriors, who won the 2004, 2009 and 2016 soccer state championships, have now finished fourth or better at state seven times since starting their program in 1994.

Belleville Althoff, who defeated Wheaton Academy in the state semifinals on Friday, won the state title with a 7-0 win over Timothy Christian on Saturday.