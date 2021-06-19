Girls soccer: Wheaton Academy finishes 3rd at Class 1A state tourney
Updated 6/19/2021 6:03 PM
The Wheaton Academy girls soccer team defeated Quincy Notre Dame 6-1 on Saturday in the Class 1A state third-place game at Fremd High School in Palatine.
The Warriors, who won the 2004, 2009 and 2016 soccer state championships, have now finished fourth or better at state seven times since starting their program in 1994.
Belleville Althoff, who defeated Wheaton Academy in the state semifinals on Friday, won the state title with a 7-0 win over Timothy Christian on Saturday.
