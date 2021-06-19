Girls soccer: Timothy Christian's best season ends with title game loss

Timothy Christian's Sophia Biscan (2) gets control of the ball during a 1A state championship game against Althoff Catholic at Hoffman Estates High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Timothy Christian's Miliana Martens (8) gets control of the ball during a 1A state championship game against Althoff Catholic at Hoffman Estates High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Timothy Christian's Elena Munk (10) reacts to an Althoff Catholic goal being scored during a 1A state championship game against Althoff Catholic at Hoffman Estates High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Timothy Christian's Lauren Wiegers (15) and Althoff Catholic's Tori Calvert (9) go after the ball during a 1A state championship game against Althoff Catholic at Hoffman Estates High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Timothy Christian players console one another following their 7-0 1A state championship loss to Althoff Catholic at Hoffman Estates High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

While walking toward the stands for the Class 1A state soccer trophy presentation, a Timothy Christian fan said: "You made us proud, ladies."

The Trojans, in their first state final appearance, lost to Belleville Althoff 7-0 in Saturday's Class 1A state final.

That could not take away from the experience, or the significance of making history for their school.

"[Putting on a Timothy Christian jersey] means the world to me," Trojans senior Emma Carter said through tears. "Playing for the coaches, the teachers and Timothy [overall] have been amazing to me. To be able to play for them and make history for our school is just huge."

"It's been such a dream of mine to even come downstate, but let alone to be in a state final is insane for me," Carter continued. "It means the world to me to play for Timothy Christian and not only for them, but for God. One thousand% because that's who we play for -- audience of one -- and that's what we talked about this season, especially."

Althoff junior Regan Moody set an IHSA girls state soccer record with four goals scored in the championship match. Across boys and girls state records, Moody joins only one other person, Chicago Mather's Qudos Lawal in a 2011 Class 2A boys state final, to have four goals in a game.

Saturday's 7-0 final also set a new state championship game record for team goals scored. The previous mark was six.

Moody also scored four goals in the sectional final against Columbia, but appeared surprised to learn of her new place in history.

"Seriously? Oh wow," Moody laughed in surprise. "They [My teammates] all did it. They just passed to me and I just finished. It was all them. I just put it in the back of the net."

Kylie Petroski scored the game's first goal before Moody scored the next four. Althoff senior Tori Calvert scored the final two score to clinch the school's second state soccer championship, joining the 2010 title.

AC finished the season 22-2 and TC 17-3.

"I was so scared before the game. I couldn't sleep at night," Moody said. "But, once we started getting into it and putting them away early, it was just such a relief."

"I'm just glad we put it away early," Calvert said. "That was what we wanted to do. We knew we had to score first and just get it over with early."

"It was crazy. That was insane. I never expected to win 7-0 in a state championship. Ever," Calvert continued. "[Earning a state trophy was] a feeling like no other, I can say that. It was the best feeling ever. This is all I ever wanted. They helped me do it."

Following the conclusion of the game, each team walked across a podium for medals and one final recognition from their fans.

"I think even though we did have a tough loss mentally and everything, I think we're very proud of how far we've come as a school," Carter said. "The crowd that we brought out here is so encouraging. Every game has been insane to play for them and to have them come out and support us so much, has been really just encouraging."

"And, you just see people out there who have supported you the whole season," Timothy Christian sophomore Maddie Drye said. "Who have worked with you over the years, parents especially, and it encourages you. It's so good to know that the people who are here want the best for you."