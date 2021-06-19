Cubs pitcher Alzolay set to return from blister

Assocaited Adbert Alzolay is expected to return to the Cubs rotation on Monday against Cleveland. Alzolay had been doing well until a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand led to a trip to the injured list.

While Cubs starters got rocked on consecutive days against Miami, manager David Ross announced that Adbert Alzolay will return from a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand to start Monday night's game against Cleveland.

"He's a big piece. It's a big piece we've been missing," Ross said before Saturday's game. "He's been one of the guys that have really given us consistent starting pitching with real swing and miss."

On the season, Alzolay has a 4-5 record with 4.06 ERA. His most recent start on June 7 in San Diego, Alzolay clearly wasn't himself, walking five and allowing 4 earned runs in 3 innings. Otherwise, Alzolay has averaged just 1.1 walks per game in his other 10 starts.

Before the blister, Alzolay had been getting better as the season progressed. In his six previous starts, he posted a 2.98 ERA, with an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio of 35-5.

Alec Mills is scheduled to start against the Marlins on Sunday as Trevor Williams continues to recover from an appendectomy.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls