 

Cubs' home-run reliance continues, again with poor results

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs' Joc Pederson, left, celebrates with Javier Baez after hitting a solo home run during the first inning on Friday. The Cubs got no closer to ending their hitting slump on Saturday. They collected just 3 hits in the loss to Miami and it was the sixth straight game when a home run provided the only scoring.

    Cubs' Joc Pederson, left, celebrates with Javier Baez after hitting a solo home run during the first inning on Friday. The Cubs got no closer to ending their hitting slump on Saturday. They collected just 3 hits in the loss to Miami and it was the sixth straight game when a home run provided the only scoring. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/19/2021 8:00 PM

The Cubs' second great hitting slump of the season continued Saturday.

It was the sixth straight game when the only Cubs' scoring came on a home run. While losing five of their last six games, the Cubs have hit .131 as a team. In June, they are batting .186, worst in MLB.

 

"We certainly believe we'll bounce out of it," Eric Sogard said. "It's a time when we need to do those smaller things and work at-bats, work walks and get guys over. Do a little small ball compared to just relying on the home run all the time. We've got to find other ways to win than just by the long ball."

The Cubs have been here before. They posted similarly poor offensive numbers during the first two weeks of the season and snapped out of it.

"The game's hard. It's a long season," Joc Pederson said. "I think we just won a bunch of games in a row, led by our offense. If we did that the whole year, we'd win 120 games. So that's just not realistic.

"It's part of the game. We're going to keep going, just like we did at the start of the year. I think that was rock bottom. So just keep trending up."

The Cubs seemed to turn things around with more emphasis on making contact, led by guys like Matt Duffy and Nico Hoerner, who are both currently on the injured list.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The contact has definitely played into a lot of success," manager David Ross said. "It's not only the hits and the balls that they drive in, it's the tough at-bats, the extra work the pitcher goes through. It's the walks they may take or the bloop that may turn it to the next guy.

"You know there's going to be a lot of foul balls, you're not going to blow anything by guys. That takes a toll on the opposing pitcher."

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Cubs feeling seasick after another blowout loss to Marlins
Related Article
Cubs feeling seasick after another blowout loss to Marlins
 
Cubs could use Hoerner, but he's still rehabbing hamstring
Related Article
Cubs could use Hoerner, but he's still rehabbing hamstring
 
Cubs enjoy longer rest, rare Friday night lights
Related Article
Cubs enjoy longer rest, rare Friday night lights
 
Davies get hit by liner, then roughed up in Cubs loss
Related Article
Davies get hit by liner, then roughed up in Cubs loss
 
Hendricks rescues Cubs again, shuts down Mets
Related Article
Hendricks rescues Cubs again, shuts down Mets
 
Related Article
Mills embraces versatile pitching role for Cubs
 
Baez hoping to stock a museum with his home run bats
Related Article
Baez hoping to stock a museum with his home run bats
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 