Boys track and field: Neuqua Valley reigns supreme

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGlenbard West's Sean Hopkins in the long jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLoyola's Austin Cabanban finishes first in his heat of the 400-meter dash at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comNaperville North's Andrew Li in the 100-meter dash at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comDowners Grove South's Tim Neumann in the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comYork's Ethan Summer and Jeff Luka, right, start the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comNaperville Central's Maverick Ohle in the discus at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comBatavia's Nicholas Fortino in the pole vault at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comMetea Valley's Jalen Johnson finishes second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGlenbrook South's Brian Hiltebrand reacts to the 800-meter run finish at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGlenbard West's Matthew Travers in the high jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comNaperville North's Chase Burrell is boxed in in the 3,200-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comNeuqua Valley's Aleksandras Majus studies his lane before the start of the 4x400-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comNeuqua Valley's Max Rivera starts the 4x200-meter relay at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

CHARLESTON -- Neuqua Valley senior Nicolas Dovalovsky wanted to send a message in his first event on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats were among a group of teams aiming to win the Class 3A state boys track and field team championship. Running the anchor leg of the 3,200-meter relay, Dovalovsky said he knew the importance of placing high in the opening running event.

"Our goal is to win the team title, so starting off the relays with a victory was important," Dovalovsky said. "I knew I had to win that race for our team."

Dovalovsky and his teammates started and finished strong in the meet, scoring 36 points to lead Neuqua Valley to the team state championship for the second time in the last four years. Minooka placed second (34) and Normal claimed third (33).

Dovalovsky, an Illinois recruit, relied on an impressive kick in the final 100 meters to spark his relay team of Austin Burke, Leif Anderson and Nick Rohlwing clock a winning time of 7 minutes, 49 seconds in the 3,200.

"Going into this race, I knew there was no other option but to win it because I really wanted it," Dovalovsky said. "I'm super excited that I was to execute, especially since Minooka is a really good (relay). I just unleashed on that second lap. That was the most excited I've felt after a race, for it was such a nice way to perform because our goal was to go for the team title."

Rohlwing said he focused on running a strong leg to set up Dovalovsky in a good position.

"I knew I had to stay relaxed because I had been too aggressive early on in the season and had a little extra in the last 200 and Nickolas took care of the rest," Rohlwing said. "Winning the 3,200 was huge because we wanted to set the tone for rest of the day."

Anderson added: "I was so nervous before the race. This is my last race, so it's kind of nice to end on a good note."

Max Mitchell's fifth-place effort in the 200 (22.32) scored some key points for Neuqua Valley in the second-to-last event.

Hinsdale Central junior Daniel Watcke added his name to his family's extensive track legacy by winning the 800 meters (1:54.24). He added another first-place medal by running a blistering anchor leg in the Red Devils' 1,600 relay, which included Isa Hitchens, Aden Bandukwala and Piyush Mekla, that posted a time of 3:19.48.

"I used my speed to my advantage and my 800 training, " Watcke said. "I wanted to do it for the seniors. I can't believe I got two medals for it was a great experience."

Hitchens, one of three first-time state runners in the relay, said a good start was essential.

"This is my first and favorite time running at state," Hitchens said.

Metea Valley junior Jalen Johnson, a Northern Illinois football recruit, garnered a pair of third-place medals in the hurdles, clocking a time of 14.50 in the 110 and a 38.57 in the 300.

"I felt I couldn't done better, but I always feel I can do better," Johnson said. "I can do better next year. I wanted that gold in the 300, but it was great competition and can't wait to be here again. Hopefully, next year I can win here. I came back from a bad race in the 110s, so I know I'm a resilient hurdler."

Naperville Central's Maverick Ohle snagged a fifth-place medal in the discus with a personal-best toss of 48.46 meters. After his final loss, Ohle's long scream ended a special day for him.

Lake Park's Lucah Jones placed eighth in the discus (46.34). Teammate Kyle Varga earned a seventh-place medal in the pole vault (4.47). Desmond Horton sparked the Lancers with a second-place medal in the triple jump (14.53).

"I just let it rip, and I guess I got lucky," Ohle said of his final attempt.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Reece Young had a stellar meet with a third-place medal in the 200 (22.24) and a fifth-place medal in the 100 (10.69).

"I got off to a good start and that really helped," Young said of his 200.