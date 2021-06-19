Boys track and field: Lake Zurich's Myers takes Class 3A 1,600-meter title

Libertyville's Ethan Richter in the discus at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Stevenson's Mark Hellwig skims the bar in the high jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Round Lake's Tyler McManus in the triple jump at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Wauconda's Javerius McGuinn runs against Homewood-Flossmoor's Marshall Ellis in the 100-meter dash at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Vernon Hills' Ryan Kim falls as he runs against Lake Park's Aidan Killmer in the 300-mketer intermediate hurdles at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, June 19, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Lake Zurich's Jacob Myers reacts to winning the 1,600-meter run at the 3A boys state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

CHARLESTON -- It was a gutsy move that paid off.

Chasing a pair of strong 1,600-meter runners in Neuqua Valley's Nick Dovalovsky and St. Charles East's Luke Schildmeyer, Lake Zurich senior Jacob Myers made a decision -- split them rather than go round.

Even Matt Piescinski, O'Brien Field stadium announcer for Saturday's Class 3A boys state track and field finals, noted the move.

"I didn't want to swing all the way out to lane three but I saw Schildmeyer kind of put a gap on Nick and I kind of just tried to shove my way in there," the Illinois-bound Myers said.

"I just tried to remember that I belong here and tried to stay relaxed, not trying to run outside of myself for the first half and then just kind of went for it. I really wasn't even expecting to win, but I just knew I was going to go for it and it ended up pretty good."

No doubt. Myers -- who trailed only Dovalovsky of 3A champion Neuqua Valley among 1,600 sectional times -- won in 4 minutes, 10.63 seconds. The Warren duo of Griffin Pasha and Luke Wiley placed fifth and sixth.

Myers admitted his chances were risky.

"It started to pull away from me a little bit, and then down the backstretch I caught up and I just knew if I was there I was going to go for it."

It was Wiley's second race of the day. In the 3,200 the Warren junior battled another St. Charles East runner, Micah Wilson, and led for a bit before placing second at 9:14.92.

"The last 100 was pretty tough," Wiley said, "because my legs were pretty lactic."

The Warren runner had been an alternate on the Blue Devils' 3,200 relay as a freshman in 2019.

"I was pumped to be down here with them, but I really wanted to come back and race on my own down here and give myself a shot."

Two races later, the 100 dash, Wauconda senior Javerius McGuinn ran second by a wink to Edwardsville's Brandon Battle, who won the 100, 200 and 400 sprints. Battle topped McGuinn by 10.604 seconds to 10.606. It was McGuinn's first 100 loss this season.

"I felt like I was in the lead, I could see people in my peripherals. I just knew Brandon was very close to me. He had the final kick and it ultimately won him the race, so I've got to give him props," said McGuinn, who also finished fourth in the 200.

"As of right now yes, for sure, I'm disappointed, especially how close it was," McGuinn said. "But second place in state, that's not bad."

Vernon Hills thrower Hunter Matuch shared the sentiment. On his last attempt in shot put his mark of 17.67 meters, better than 57 feet, 11 inches, sent him from fifth to second place behind Yorkville's Kyle Clabough. Later, Matuch was runner up in discus.

The senior will put his 6-foot, 190-pound frame to a different use. Instead of throwing in college, he's moving to San Diego to attempt to make the U.S. Olympic boxing team.

"I've just been watching it growing up, and it's just something I think I can do a lot better in," he said.

"I'm just that confident that I can put in the work."

Grant's Josh Delgado, signed to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, likewise took second place in the 800 run, at 1:54.68, just .44 seconds behind Hinsdale Central's Daniel Watcke.

"I'm more than happy with that performance," Delgado said. "I'm blessed enough to be given that opportunity to step foot on that track in the first place. It's such an honor, and I'm happy with it."

Grayslake Central sophomore Brannon Duffin competed in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter wheelchair races, drawing loud ovations each race. He's hoping to capture the 400 record of around 57 seconds, he said. He clocked a 1:11.05.

"I was trying to go for it this time but I didn't do very hot," he said. "But it's OK, I've only been doing this for like five months anyway."