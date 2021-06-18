Sky win fourth straight
Kahleah Copper had 18 points and 8 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points with 10 assists and 4 steals, and the Chicago Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun 81-75 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.
Chicago trailed 40-31 early in the third quarter before taking the lead, 49-47, on Diamond DeShields' 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in the third. The Sky scored the first six points of the fourth for a double-digit lead.
Candace Parker scored 15 points with 8 rebounds and three assists for Chicago (6-7). DeShields added 13 points and six rebounds, and Allie Quigley scored 11.
Jasmine Thomas led Connecticut (8-4) with 20 points. DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Kaila Charles had 15 points and 7 boards, and Natisha Hiedeman scored 13.