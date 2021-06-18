Sky win fourth straight

Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates with Courtney Vandersloot after Vandersloot was fouled and scored in the act of shooting Thursday during the second half against the Connecticut Sun in Chicago. The Sky won 81-75. Associated Press

Kahleah Copper had 18 points and 8 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points with 10 assists and 4 steals, and the Chicago Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun 81-75 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Chicago trailed 40-31 early in the third quarter before taking the lead, 49-47, on Diamond DeShields' 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in the third. The Sky scored the first six points of the fourth for a double-digit lead.

Candace Parker scored 15 points with 8 rebounds and three assists for Chicago (6-7). DeShields added 13 points and six rebounds, and Allie Quigley scored 11.

Jasmine Thomas led Connecticut (8-4) with 20 points. DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Kaila Charles had 15 points and 7 boards, and Natisha Hiedeman scored 13.