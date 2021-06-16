 

Mills embraces versatile pitching role for Cubs

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/16/2021 7:54 PM

It's obvious if the Cubs make any trades during the season, their greatest need is starting pitching.

But several teams fall into that category, so it's possible the Cubs will have to get through the season with guys like Alec Mills and others filling in as starters.

 

"I think it's something we talked about at the beginning of the year," Mills said after Tuesday's game. "We were going to need more than just the five starters. I think everybody across the league is seeing that now. To jump from 60 to 162 (games) is just a big toll on the body. We're just doing what we can to stay healthy.

"I'm doing everything I can to be available whenever they need me. I think that's the job I can do well. That's the job I think I can help us win the most games doing that. I just really want to win. I think that's the big thing for us right now. We're playing well. We just need to keep winning."

Mills started 11 games for the Cubs last season, but Tuesday was just his second start this year. He spent some time on the injured list and has been used mostly in relief. After allowing 3 runs in 4-plus innings against the Mets, his ERA is 6.11.

"To start the year, it was not very successful for me and it didn't really feel like I was pitching to the best of my ability, was not really being myself." he said. "So I kind of hit that slump there.

"The numbers aren't great this year, but today I really felt like I got back to what I do best. Made a lot of good pitches. Even though we lost, I think in hindsight, I can take that as a good step forward and move on for the rest of the year."

