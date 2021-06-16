 

Cubs officially promote Stock, along with other roster moves

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Robert Stock delivers a pitch in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York.

    Chicago Cubs' Robert Stock delivers a pitch in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/16/2021 7:53 PM

The Cubs made a flurry of roster moves before Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Pitcher Robert Stock was officially called up from Triple A Iowa to start the game. Right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott also returned from Iowa.

 

Meanwhile, reliever Trevor Megill was sent down to Iowa, reliever Dillon Maples was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 15 with a right triceps strain, and catcher P.J. Higgins was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Before the game, Cubs manager David Ross said Higgins had an MRI exam, which revealed damage in the elbow.

The new backup catcher, Jose Lobaton, got hit first start with the Cubs on Wednesday. Lobaton, 36, has logged nine seasons in the majors, but this was his first big-league appearance since 2018 when he played for the Mets. The Venezuela native made his major league debut in 2009 with the Padres.

Kris Bryant, after getting hit by a pitch on the right hand in the first inning of Tuesday's game, was not in the starting lineup.

