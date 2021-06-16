 

Baez hoping to stock a museum with his home run bats

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York.

    Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York.

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/16/2021 7:55 PM

Javy Baez launched career home run No. 133 on Tuesday in New York. After the game, he was asked by an astute observer why he asked to save the bat he used to hit the homer.

"I keep all my home run bats since 20017, I think," Baez said. "I've got all my home run bats. Every season I collect them and I've got them in my home."

 

In theory, a home run bat might be good to use again, to see if there are any more in it. But Baez says he doesn't do it.

"Never use the same bat. I think I did it only once in '19 with the same bat, I haven't done it since," he said. "I think I saw Barry Bonds did it when he was at the end of his career, saving the bats. I liked the idea. Obviously, I'm trying to make a museum when I retire, so I will keep all my stuff.

"I collect all my stuff since I'm in high A (minor leagues). I hit 4 homers when I was in high A one day and I've still got the bat, I've got the jersey and I've got two balls. I've got a bunch of stuff from the All-Star Game, from high A and as I went up, I just kept keeping my stuff."

