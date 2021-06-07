Feder: David Kaplan named to Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame

David Kaplan, the Chicago sportscasting dynamo, has been named to the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame.

He'll be inducted October 28 at Wintrust Arena in a 2021 class that also includes former baseball outfielder Curtis Granderson, former NFL coach Mike Shanahan and baseball pioneer Andrew "Rube" Foster (posthumously).

Kaplan currently hosts mornings with Jonathan Hood on Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM and hosts "Football Aftershow" for NBC Sports Chicago.

He previously hosted "Sports Talk Live" on the regional sports network for more than 16 years.

