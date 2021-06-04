Boys track and field: Batavia runs away with DuKane crown

Luke Schildmeyer trailed Batavia's Ryan Mansour in the 3,200-meter run for approximately 7 1/2 of eight laps until the St. Charles East senior saw his opening.

Schildmeyer, the highly decorated St. Charles East cross country runner who was an all-stater in 2019 for the Class 3A champion Saints, continued his prolific spring season on the track Friday at the DuKane Conference meet with a pair of victories in the 3,200 (9:46.82) and the 800 (1:54.28).

"I haven't had any [classic races with Ryan before], but the plan coming into it was just to go for the win, get the 10 points for the team, spending as little energy as possible," Schildmeyer said. "I was running pretty controlled. I ran like 30 seconds off my PR, so it wasn't a super hard effort for me. I was just going for the win."

St. Charles East teammate Micah Wilson captured the 1,600 title with a 4:21.51 finish. The Saints also blazed to a first place finish in the 3,200 relay in 8:15.18.

Batavia, meanwhile, ran away with the team championship with 164.5 points. Wheaton North (98) and St. Charles North (96) took second and third, respectively.

The Bulldogs earned wins in the 400-meter relay (42.89 seconds), 800 relay (1:30.64) and the 1,600 relay (3:24.67).

Aaron Moore won the high jump (1.90 meters), while pole vault was captured by Nicholas Fortino (4.47 meters).

Anthony Bradley won both the 400-meter dash (49.66 seconds) and the 200 (22.62 seconds) for the Bulldogs.

Batavia senior Jalen Buckley continues to blast his way into the top rankings in the state for triple (24th) and long jump (20th) entering Friday.

He seemingly improves each and every week, as Buckley won the DuKane Conference title for triple jump with a 46-feet, 1-inch personal record (14.04 meters) and long jump with a 22-feet, 9 1/2-inch (6.95 meters) first place finish.

Last week, he won both of those events at the Kane County invitational to pad his personal accomplishments.

"I just come out here and try to do my best," Buckley said. "Try to perfect the things I do in practice, cause practice, that's where I put most of the work. When I come out here [and compete], I just clear my mind and jump."

Buckley juggled playing running back and defensive back during football season before track.

"I think resting is a big key," Buckley said.

St. Charles North's Paolo Gennarelli won shot put (17.55 meters) and was second in discus with a 44.04-meter attempt in the finals to Wheaton North's Aidan Olsen's 45.7 meter throw.

Gennarelli, the fast-rising football recruit for the North Stars, has been busy juggling the recruiting track while racking up an impressive first outdoor throwing season.

Gennarelli returned from a visit to Wyoming University earlier this week.

"My disc has improved so much ... I'm pretty brand new to throwing disc," Gennarelli said. " ... Now, it's coming along. It's getting better every week."

Wheaton Warrenville South's Reece Young won the 100-meter dash (11.14 seconds). Wheaton North's Danny Lang won the 110 hurdles (15.35 seconds) and Lake Park's Myles Towbridge won the 300 hurdles (40.91 seconds).