Softball: Barrington rolls by Prospect for 15th MSL crown

Nearly 35 years ago when he was a student at Prospect High School and serving as assistant coach for Bruce Bazsali's varsity softball team, Perry Peterson was part of back-to-back Mid-Suburban League championships for the Knights, who played in the game for six straight years from 1985 to 1990.

So to be back at the same field in the same game for the 47th edition as a hall of fame coach for Barrington High School on Tuesday afternoon, you can imagine the emotions Peterson was feeling.

"Our kids can't always relate to this, but this will always be special for me," said Peterson following a 12-1 six-inning triumph over Prospect that gave Barrington an unprecedented 15th MSL crown (Hersey has the next most with six).

"This is so special to come over here and play in this game. It always will be to me."

This will always be a special team for Peterson.

Despite having only one senior (winning pitcher Jackie Albrecht), the Fillies (30-1) completed their four straight 30th win season (19th in program history) and came within two of tying the single-season record of 54 home runs.

Freshman catcher Emma Kavanagh hit the 51st blast to ignite a 9-run fifth inning after the Fillies fell behind 1-0 on sophomore Erin Pinter's one-out RBI single that scored Carly Jagiello in the bottom of the fourth.

The 52nd long ball came in the next inning when sophomore Allie Goodwin clubbed her 12th homer of the season, a one-out 3-run shot over the center field fence scoring Teagan Buckley and Brynn Nevers to make it 12-1. Nevers was robbed of a hit in the third inning on a great diving catch by Knights left fielder Amanda Pinter.

"We have been shut out only one time all season," said Goodwin, who went 3-for-4 with a walk. "So I was expecting runs to come later in game. Usually we strike at some point so I was just waiting for it to happen."

When it happened, it lasted for 15 batters and included hits from Goodwin, Ainsley Muno (3-for-5, double), Ellie Wintringer and Buckley. Nikki Vojack, Kate Winkleman and Nevers also reached in the inning that included 2 errors.

"One inning, the wheels fell off but we knew they were a very good team and very good hitting team," said Prospect coach Krystina Mackowiak, who pitched Riley Depa and Ashley Simon. "It was just a matter of time. I thought we did a really good job up until then. I felt that we were making good contact but the balls just weren't dropping in. They're such a good team so I'm happy with how we played and excited for the future with a lot of young players."

Kathryn Keehn also had a hit for Prospect (16-10).

Albrecht (17-1) threw a 3-hitter with 7 strikeouts. Her career record stands at 29-2 (losses to Huntley and Marist) and she never lost to a Mid-Suburban League team.

"I was on the team when we beat Hersey my freshman year (in title game) but I wasn't a crucial player at that point," said the North Dakota recruit. "There's nothing like being able to do it yourself. It feels really good to be on the field and getting it done. And it was great doing it for coach Peterson. He showed us the legacy board from his days at Prospect in the 1980s and it's cool now that now he has such a great program and great coaching staff here. He does such a great job."

Kavanagh, who picked a runner off first base in the first inning, has done a great job with her bat in her rookie season. She now has team-highs of 14 homers and 44 RBI.

"She is such a dynamic player," Peterson said. "She is nationally recognized and ranked. She is such a high level player. She has been great for us all season and it is hard for a freshman to come in and make a great contribution. She has fit in nicely."