 

Cubs bring up Stewart to start Monday vs. Padres

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/31/2021 1:22 PM

Here's a fun fact about right-handed pitcher Kohl Stewart, who was brought up from the Iowa Cubs to start Monday's game against San Diego.

When he was at Pius X High School in Houston, he was ranked as the No. 15 best quarterback in the Class of 2013 by 247sports.com -- four spots higher than Mitch Trubisky.

 

Steward committed to Texas A&M at one point, but chose baseball when he was drafted No. 4 overall by the Minnesota Twins.

Stewart, 26, worked his way up through the minors and appeared in 17 games for the Twins in 2018 and '19, including six starts. His last major league start was on May 11, 2019. He posted a 4-3 record with 4.79 ERA with Minnesota.

Last year, he signed with Baltimore but decided to opt out of the season. According to the Des Moines Register, Stewart if a Type I diabetic and pitches with an insulin pump under his uniform. So rather than risk a poor outcome with COVID-19, Stewart decided to stay home and spend time with his wife and newborn son.

In four starts for the Iowa Cubs this season, Stewart was 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 0.955 WHIP. He had 23 strikeouts in 22 innings, while the Cubs spent time this spring working on his sinker with the hope of coaxing more ground balls.

The Cubs needed a new starter for Monday's game because scheduled starter Trevor Williams had an appendectomy early Sunday morning.

The two likely choices were Stewart or Keegan Thompson. Stewart was already on the Cubs' 40-man roster, so they wouldn't have to make a corresponding move to clear a roster spot.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"He's been stretched out probably further than anybody else and trying not to tax the bullpen too much, I thought it made a lot of sense," Cubs manager David Ross said Monday. "He's been pitching pretty good down there, from what I heard. But I think just a starter that's stretched out and can give us multiple innings made the most sense for where we're at."

Ross didn't have a timeline on how long Williams will be out, but since he's on the 10-day injured list, Stewart will likely get multiple starts if he's up to the task.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Cubs ready to step up in competition with Padres, Giants looming
Related Article
Cubs ready to step up in competition with Padres, Giants looming
 
Injuries forcing Cubs into tough roster decisions
Related Article
Injuries forcing Cubs into tough roster decisions
 
Cubs win streak ends, another starter goes down
Related Article
Cubs win streak ends, another starter goes down
 
More of same for Cubs: Another win, another injury
Related Article
More of same for Cubs: Another win, another injury
 
Cubs believe chemistry has kept them successful through injuries
Related Article
Cubs believe chemistry has kept them successful through injuries
 
Cubs' Happ hopes MLB will ease restrictions for vaccinated players
Related Article
Cubs' Happ hopes MLB will ease restrictions for vaccinated players
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 