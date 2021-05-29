Girls track and field: Downers Grove North dominates WSC Silver meet

As then-freshmen in 2018, Downers Grove North seniors Mia Bowers and McKenna Cinotte didn't fully comprehend their girls track and field team winning the West Suburban Conference Silver Meet.

They soaked in every moment figuratively and literally Friday at a rainy Glenbard West after being key components to the Trojans' strongest Silver meet performance ever.

Downers North's 183 points, with victories in 10 of the 18 events, including three relays, took the title by 89 points over 2019 champion Glenbard West (94). York (62), Lyons Township (60) and Hinsdale Central (56) were fourth through sixth.

"When I was a freshman I didn't really know the honor of winning conference," Bowers said. "(Now) I know what's going on. I know everybody on the team and cheer them on. I'm so proud of our team as a whole."

Bowers became only the program's second athlete to win all four of her Silver meet events as she swept pole vault (11 feet, 3 inches), the 100-meter high hurdles (17.31 seconds), 300 low hurdles (49.70) and ran the second leg of the winning 400 relay team with Abby Streff, Elle Kowalski and Sarah Veronica LaSota (51.18).

Cinotte collected 38 points in four individual events. The 2019 All-Stater in triple jump won that event with a Silver meet-record effort of 39-6 1/2, long jump (18-7 1/4) and the 100 (12.96) and was second in the 200 (27.43), just .28 from first.

Other Downers Grove North titlists were senior Erin Beatty (112-2 in discus), the 800 relay (Elisabeth Mooney, Alisha Khan, Kowalski, LaSota in 1:52.07) and the 3,200 relay (Karly Harkness, Allison van deWetering, Emma van de Wetering, Melissa Jachim in 9:42.23). Allie Steiner (300 hurdles), Amelia Hansen (triple jump), Kowalski (long jump) and Beatty (shot put) were second.

"It was a good start and a good end. We went out with a bang," Cinotte said. "The team really came together this year. It's been such an odd year with COVID that it was so important to come together and I think we did a great job with that."

With no lights at Glenbard West, only track events were competed Friday after field events were done Thursday. While Thursday certainly was windy and cold, Friday also included steady rain throughout along with a lightning delay.

Still, many athletes beat or were near state-qualifying standards.

"I'm so happy, especially (since) the weather was tough and there were really good competitors," said Glenbard West junior Kyrah Maas after sweeping the 400 (1:01.46) and 200 (27.15) and being second in the 100 (13.60). "A big thing is just a mindset. (Coach Kelly Hass) always talks about to focus on getting the job done and let other teams worry about the delay and the rain."

This is the Trojans' sixth outright or shared outdoor Silver title but four have come over the past six competed seasons since Matt Maletich became head coach.

"It's definitely the best conference performance (for us). It was so neat to have a team that covered every single event," Maletich said. "It's crazy. You think you should be able to do that, but it's really incredibly hard to do."

Besides her four titles, Bowers also became the first Downers North conference pole vault champion -- outdoor or indoor.

"Before the 300 hurdles, I go, 'Oh. Now the pressure's on. I've got to get that fourth event,' but it was definitely exciting," Bowers said.

The Hilltoppers also won the 1,600 relay with Audrey Allman, Ella Maas, Lauren Alcock and Carlin Hass (4:15.15) by .30. Karina Malunay (100 hurdles) was second.

Hinsdale Central sophomore Catie McCabe earlier edged Hass for the 800 title 2:19.21 to 2:19.71. In the 1,600 relay, the Red Devils' McCabe, Isabella Terry, Kendall Griffin and Alexis Lincoln (4:15.45) were the close second to the Hilltoppers. Erin Milligan was second in the 400.

On her last throw, Lyons Township junior Bella Mitchell won shot put (34-11 1/4) after being in fourth.

"I just wanted to give it my all because it was my last one," Mitchell said. "It was amazing (to win). It made my mind clear. It was just a great feeling,"

In a loaded 1,600 field, LT senior Kate Dickman was second (5:05.96) to Oak Park-River Forest junior Josephine Welin (5:02.13), who earlier won the 3,200. Glenbard West junior Audrey Allman was third (5:10.69). LT's Kira Krzemkowski was second in a high jump title tiebreaker at 5-1.

York has second-place efforts from freshman Katherine Klimek in the 3,200 (11:08.47) and the 3,200 relay (Brooke Berger, Maggie Owens, Allison Fitzgibbons, Katelyn Winton in 9:50.44). Klimek just missed the 11:07.39 state-qualifying standard.

"I'm really encouraged. I wanted to break 11:00, but with the weather and all, I just gave it my best," Klimek said.