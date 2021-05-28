Rizzo sits for third straight day; Hoerner optimistic

Nothing much changed about the Cubs injury report Friday.

Anthony Rizzo was not in the lineup for the third day in a row due to a sore back. Before Friday's game, injured list occupants Jake Marisnick and Jason Heyward could be seen doing some running, but it's not clear yet when they'll return from hamstring strains or if they'll go on rehab assignments in the minor leagues.

"Both those guys were out there trying to pass some more tests, make sure everything was going well," manager David Ross said of his two outfielders. "They're still moving along nicely. Rizz is progressing a little but slower, just kind of taking it day to day.

"I know at the back end of yesterday, it started to loosen up. As he got off the bus last night I talked to him. He told me to hold off and wait and see (about playing Friday). I told him no, that he wasn't going to be in there. We'll take it day to day with him and just listen to his body. He's an important piece and I don't want to rush it back and have something like Duff (Matt Duffy), come back and have to miss more time."

Meanwhile, Nico Hoerner talked before the game about the hamstring injury that landed him on the injured list. Hoerner seems to think it's not as bad as it might have looked, but time will tell.

"I'm really optimistic about where I'm at," he said. "I guess looking back on the play itself and having seen the video, part of what you guys saw from me was just immediate frustration of knowing that I was missing time. It wasn't entirely pain I was reacting to.

"I enjoy playing a lot and knew this was going to leave me out a little bit. I think that's where you kind of saw some of the emotion from that."

