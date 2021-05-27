Watch: Javy Baez makes amazing baserunning play to steal a run for Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Will Craig, right, tosses the ball to catcher Michael Perez, left, after Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) hit a fielder's choice third to first and was caught in a rundown between home and first during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Cub's Willson Contreras, top center, scores on the play and Báez reached second on an errant throw by Pirates' catcher Perez. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cubs shortstop Javy Baez turned a routine inning-ending groundout in Pittsburgh Thursday into one the craziest plays you'll ever see.

With two outs and Willson Contreras on second, Baez hit a ground ball to Pirates third baseman Erik González.

Here's where it gets weird.

Gonzalez's throw pulled first baseman Will Craig off the bag.

Instead of touching first for the third out, Craig tried to tag out Baez, who turned and ran back toward home.

As Craig chased Baez back toward home, Contreras made his way to the plate.

Craig saw Contreras heading home, but his throw was late.

Baez then made his way to first and ended up on second after a wild throw allowed him to advance.