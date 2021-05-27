 

Cubs anxious to see Wrigley Field at 60% capacity

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs fans sit in a steady rain as Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber bats during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Wrigley Field, which will be at 60% capacity when the Cubs face the Reds Friday, May 28.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/27/2021 5:56 PM

When the Cubs return home Friday to face Cincinnati, Wrigley Field will be at 60% capacity, a hefty increase from the 20% previously this season.

"I think it's going to be significant," manager David Ross said. "Fans are what I think we've missed the most; made us feel the most normal playing this game, at least from my vantage point. The energy, Wrigley rocking on a day game, in division, should be a lot of fun.

 

"The atmosphere as I remember it, is one of the best in baseball. So I can't wait to get back to that. I think it will feel normal. I think it will give us a nice boost and it will be nice to be welcomed home after a good road trip."

Javy Baez talked Thursday about how much he enjoys knowing young kids are out there watching him, even when he's on the road and the fan might be rooting for the other team. Last year, he talked about how much he missed feeding off the energy of the fans at Wrigley.

"Obviously, I'm really excited," Baez said. "It's been great just to have fans back. When they cheer for you, it's a great feeling, at least for me. Now having more percentage will be great for the city."

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

