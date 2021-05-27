Boys track and field: Harvest sets big goals for state run

Steven Bland coaches both the girls and boys track and field teams at Harvest Christian, and he's found a couple things in common with the two squads this spring.

One are the low numbers. The Lions have only 13 boys and 9 girls out for the teams.

Another is the commitment those small squads are showing, with a motto of perseverance and focus, and their eyes on performing well at the state meet.

"We feel our girls have a strong chance to advance a 4x800, 4x400 team and perhaps a couple of girls in the 1,600," Bland said.

For the boys, Mathew Olech has the second fastest time in the state in the 3,200 and the fastest in the 1,600 in Class 1A.

Hayden Colclasure has the fastest 1A time in the 800 (1:55) which is also one of the top ten fastest times in the entire state. He's third in the 1,600. Both are seniors planning to run in college.

Two more seniors, Alex Powell and Daniel Doby, are key for the Lions in the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Powell also is a state contender in the 400.

Bland said sophomore Daniel Winkelman is running well with the fourth fastest time in the 3,200 in 1A, and is also a threat in the 1,600 and 800.

Add all those potential state points up, and Harvest is currently ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.

"We should be able to send a 4x800 and 4x400 team to state, two in the 3,200, two in the 800, two in the 1,600, one or two in 400, maybe a 300 hurdler and two triple jumpers," Bland said. "In all events we feel we can contend for a podium position and in some cases win the events. The state meet should be exciting."

Bartlett update:

The Hawks opened their season winning their first two meets and have stayed competitive since, said coach Alex Serluco.

"We have a relatively small team for track, but I am proud of how well they have supported each other throughout this season and with the team camaraderie," Serluco said.

Chase Konstanzer, who will run next year at North Central, has a 10:24.99 in the 3,200 and a 4:53.6 in the 1,600.

Hunter Combs runs the 100 (11.82), 200 (23.64) and is a key part of Bartlett's relays.

"He has been one of our main leaders throughout the season," Serluco said.

Streamwood update:

Sabres coach Dylan Lau calls Tylen Peters, a "first-year standout."

Peters runs the 100, 200 and does the long jump. Lau expects him to be one of the top seeds at next week's Upstate Eight Conference meet.

"Tylen has made a big impression for our team," Lau said.