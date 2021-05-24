Softball: Naperville Central's Nussbaum wins No. 700

Monday afternoon's 11-10 Naperville Central win over visiting West Aurora gave Redhawks softball coach Andy Nussbaum his 700th career victory.

And it was the type of game that contained learning experiences that he has been trying to get across to his many teams over the years.

"This game doesn't treat you well sometimes. You have to learn to fight," he said.

After the Blackhawks (5-15) scored five runs in their half of the sixth, Central (18-13) won it in the bottom of the seventh when Julia Nicholus' double brought Faith Biondo home with the winning run after Biondo reached on a dropped flyball.

The Redhawks are 10-3 in one-run or extra inning games. The seniors on the team said Nussbaum has given them many lessons about life and softball.

"He's taught about life, family especially," said Jacqui Abogado. "With softball, attack every pitch and not settle."

Katie Gutsell also agreed that Monday's game reflected what her coach has been trying to get across to the teams she has been on for four years.

"He's been a great coach, such a good spirit. He's very book smart and I have learned a lot in that aspect," Gutsell said.

"We believe in ourselves. If we have a bad inning, we never give up until the third out in the seventh."

The Redhawks finished with 15 hits on the afternoon with 12 of them coming in the first three innings including the five-run second that pushed Central to a 9-2 lead.

"I've tried to teach them to play the game the right way, put it in play. I like this team. They make mistakes, but don't quit," Nussbaum said.

Riley Pavelka and Abogado led the Central offense with two RBI apiece. Gutsell and Sydney Hurst each had one. Tela Meech won the game in relief.

West Aurora was led at the plate by Alyssa Perkins who was 3-for-5 and a two-run homer in the third that were her team's first runs.

"We had a chance," said Blackhawks coach Randy Hayslett. "We have hitters and can stay in games and we can put runs on the board."

West Aurora finished with 16 hits.

Naperville Central has two more homes games this week before heading into the postseason.

"I've been associated with a lot of good people and I have tried to do the best I could with the players I had," Nussbaum said. "I hope I am getting better."