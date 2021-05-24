 

Softball: Naperville Central's Nussbaum wins No. 700

  • Naperville Central coach Andy Nussmaum directs his team against West Aurora in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021.

      Naperville Central coach Andy Nussmaum directs his team against West Aurora in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • West Aurora's Alyssa Perkins is congratulated as she rounds second base by Naperville Central shortstop Abigail Hurst and second baseman Courtney Fournier after her two-run home run in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. Perkins had allowed seven Naperville runs in the first two innings but her powerful line drive home run started a West Aurora rally.

      West Aurora's Alyssa Perkins is congratulated as she rounds second base by Naperville Central shortstop Abigail Hurst and second baseman Courtney Fournier after her two-run home run in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. Perkins had allowed seven Naperville runs in the first two innings but her powerful line drive home run started a West Aurora rally. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • West Aurora center fielder Callie Meinel stretches to catch a sinking line drive off the bat of Naperville Central's Jacqueline Abogado in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. She then threw the ball to the infield to catch runner Anne Saran off base to end the first inning.

      West Aurora center fielder Callie Meinel stretches to catch a sinking line drive off the bat of Naperville Central's Jacqueline Abogado in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. She then threw the ball to the infield to catch runner Anne Saran off base to end the first inning. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • West Aurora catcher Rose Marmolejo takes the toss from teammate Sara Archer to tag out Naperville Central's Anne Saran in a rundown between first and second base in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021.

      West Aurora catcher Rose Marmolejo takes the toss from teammate Sara Archer to tag out Naperville Central's Anne Saran in a rundown between first and second base in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central's Kathryn Gutsell hits a triple down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning against West Aurora in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021.

      Naperville Central's Kathryn Gutsell hits a triple down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning against West Aurora in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central's Kathryn Gutsell ducks under ball three in her second inning at bat against West Aurora in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021.

      Naperville Central's Kathryn Gutsell ducks under ball three in her second inning at bat against West Aurora in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central right fielder Kendall Lenz laughs as she brings a stray balloon off the field in the first inning of a softball game against West Aurora in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021.

      Naperville Central right fielder Kendall Lenz laughs as she brings a stray balloon off the field in the first inning of a softball game against West Aurora in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central pitcher Riley Pavelka works against West Aurora in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021.

      Naperville Central pitcher Riley Pavelka works against West Aurora in a softball game in Naperville Monday, May 24, 2021. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central coach Andy Nussmaum directs his team against West Aurora Monday, a game they won to give him 700 victories.

      Naperville Central coach Andy Nussmaum directs his team against West Aurora Monday, a game they won to give him 700 victories. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
By D.J. Wanberg
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 5/24/2021 9:18 PM

Monday afternoon's 11-10 Naperville Central win over visiting West Aurora gave Redhawks softball coach Andy Nussbaum his 700th career victory.

And it was the type of game that contained learning experiences that he has been trying to get across to his many teams over the years.

 

"This game doesn't treat you well sometimes. You have to learn to fight," he said.

After the Blackhawks (5-15) scored five runs in their half of the sixth, Central (18-13) won it in the bottom of the seventh when Julia Nicholus' double brought Faith Biondo home with the winning run after Biondo reached on a dropped flyball.

The Redhawks are 10-3 in one-run or extra inning games. The seniors on the team said Nussbaum has given them many lessons about life and softball.

"He's taught about life, family especially," said Jacqui Abogado. "With softball, attack every pitch and not settle."

Katie Gutsell also agreed that Monday's game reflected what her coach has been trying to get across to the teams she has been on for four years.

"He's been a great coach, such a good spirit. He's very book smart and I have learned a lot in that aspect," Gutsell said.

"We believe in ourselves. If we have a bad inning, we never give up until the third out in the seventh."

The Redhawks finished with 15 hits on the afternoon with 12 of them coming in the first three innings including the five-run second that pushed Central to a 9-2 lead.

"I've tried to teach them to play the game the right way, put it in play. I like this team. They make mistakes, but don't quit," Nussbaum said.

Riley Pavelka and Abogado led the Central offense with two RBI apiece. Gutsell and Sydney Hurst each had one. Tela Meech won the game in relief.

West Aurora was led at the plate by Alyssa Perkins who was 3-for-5 and a two-run homer in the third that were her team's first runs.

"We had a chance," said Blackhawks coach Randy Hayslett. "We have hitters and can stay in games and we can put runs on the board."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

West Aurora finished with 16 hits.

Naperville Central has two more homes games this week before heading into the postseason.

"I've been associated with a lot of good people and I have tried to do the best I could with the players I had," Nussbaum said. "I hope I am getting better."

