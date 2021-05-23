 

Rizzo decides against accepting nachos in trade

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is reflected in a COVID-19 protective plexiglass before a game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Wrigley Field. Rizzo's attempt to trade a signed ball for nachos was thwarted by coronavirus protocols, but the fan still got a ball.

    Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is reflected in a COVID-19 protective plexiglass before a game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Wrigley Field. Rizzo's attempt to trade a signed ball for nachos was thwarted by coronavirus protocols, but the fan still got a ball. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/23/2021 5:38 PM

The Cubs were on national TV on Saturday, so naturally Anthony Rizzo was mic'd up. Fox cameras caught him talking to a young fan above the Cubs dugout. After the game, he explained the situation.

"He wanted a signed ball for nachos and he wanted the signed ball first," Rizzo said. "I told him that's not how business goes. I was negotiating with him. I tried teaching him a lesson, but I caved and gave him the ball first.

 

"They did bring the nachos down, but I don't think the protocols allow us to take stuff from fans right now, so I went with the smart approach and said, 'Thank you but I can't.'"

