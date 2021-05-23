Rizzo decides against accepting nachos in trade
Updated 5/23/2021 5:38 PM
The Cubs were on national TV on Saturday, so naturally Anthony Rizzo was mic'd up. Fox cameras caught him talking to a young fan above the Cubs dugout. After the game, he explained the situation.
"He wanted a signed ball for nachos and he wanted the signed ball first," Rizzo said. "I told him that's not how business goes. I was negotiating with him. I tried teaching him a lesson, but I caved and gave him the ball first.
"They did bring the nachos down, but I don't think the protocols allow us to take stuff from fans right now, so I went with the smart approach and said, 'Thank you but I can't.'"
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.