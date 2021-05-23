 

Hottovy likes how Cubs pitchers improved without minor league season

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/23/2021 8:39 PM

Young pitchers have been a major storyline for the Cubs this season, and it's interesting that they're having success after the minor-league schedules were wiped out last year.

Maybe that was a benefit, in one sense, because guys like Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson focused on learning and refining new pitches. Tommy Nance, though, wasn't at the South Bend alternate site.

 

Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy talked about the phenomenon before Sunday's game in St. Louis.

"We've put a lot of work and effort and resources into revamping and restructuring and really refocusing our minor-league system to the pitching side," Hottovy said. "What's more impressive to me is what we went through last year at the minor league levels. Tommy Nance, Keegan Thompson, Justin Steele -- these guys, the work they were able to accomplish in noncompetitive situations where they weren't in games.

"Then to come to the major league level and have success, I think that's a testament to the work that all those guys put in, the minor league staff, all the coordinators. It just shows you go things happen if you continue to work."

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Ross likes being able to rotate Cubs leadoff hitters
Related Article
Ross likes being able to rotate Cubs leadoff hitters
 
Hendricks continues May surge with Friday's win
Related Article
Hendricks continues May surge with Friday's win
 
Related Article
Cubs pitcher Adam needs surgery after misstep in Iowa
 
Alzolay at his best, but Cubs lose another 1-run decision
Related Article
Alzolay at his best, but Cubs lose another 1-run decision
 
Ross enjoys watching Cubs' rookie debuts
Related Article
Ross enjoys watching Cubs' rookie debuts
 
Cubs use their new-look offense to win in return to St. Louis
Related Article
Cubs use their new-look offense to win in return to St. Louis
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 