Hottovy likes how Cubs pitchers improved without minor league season

Young pitchers have been a major storyline for the Cubs this season, and it's interesting that they're having success after the minor-league schedules were wiped out last year.

Maybe that was a benefit, in one sense, because guys like Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson focused on learning and refining new pitches. Tommy Nance, though, wasn't at the South Bend alternate site.

Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy talked about the phenomenon before Sunday's game in St. Louis.

"We've put a lot of work and effort and resources into revamping and restructuring and really refocusing our minor-league system to the pitching side," Hottovy said. "What's more impressive to me is what we went through last year at the minor league levels. Tommy Nance, Keegan Thompson, Justin Steele -- these guys, the work they were able to accomplish in noncompetitive situations where they weren't in games.

"Then to come to the major league level and have success, I think that's a testament to the work that all those guys put in, the minor league staff, all the coordinators. It just shows you go things happen if you continue to work."

