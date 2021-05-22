Ross likes being able to rotate Cubs leadoff hitters

The Cubs headed into the season thinking Ian Happ would be the regular leadoff man. Instead, they've been comfortable rotating guys at leadoff, with Joc Pederson, above, and Willson Contreras handling it most of the time recently. Associated Press

Earlier this season, there were suggestions Ian Happ was still the Cubs leadoff hitter.

But since Happ returned from the injured list, he's been hitting lower in the order, while Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras have been hitting leadoff.

A Pederson-Happ platoon isn't ideal, since Pederson bats left-handed and switch-hitter Happ's stronger side is from the left.

"I don't know what our record is against left-handed pitching this year off the top of my head, but when Willson's led off for us against lefties, I think we've done OK," manager David Ross said. "So that's a little more of a direction that I've been going so far."

Both Pederson and Happ have heated up at the plate after slow starts, so at least Ross has options.

"I think it's more of a luxury to have two guys that can basically flip-flop the two spots in the order and you can get on-base, you can get slug, average has come, taking the base hit, all-around good players. I think it's more of a luxury than a problem, I would say. It's a good thing to have."

Happ has said he likes batting lower in the order, which gives him a chance to drive in runs.

Pederson, who led off Friday's game in St. Louis with a home run, didn't offer a strong opinion about hitting leadoff.

"I hit leadoff for the Dodgers for a good amount of my time there," he said. "It is what it is. I think there's not anything special to it."

Cubs fans are well-aware, the team has been struggling to find the right fit at leadoff since Dexter Fowler left in 2017.

"I think Dex set the tone for sure," Ross said. "All players on championship teams are usually pretty darn good, myself excluded in that. I would say one thing I've noticed in our game, the typical leadoff hitter would have been a guy with speed or on-base type pest that's going to slap the ball around is no longer really what teams are looking for. You see those guys maybe a little further down in the order.

"The first person that comes to mind like a George Springer. I think Joc fits that mold, a guy that can go deep, hit the ball to all fields and get on base. You're not seeing as many as those speed guys at the top of the lineup anymore."

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls