 

Hendricks continues May surge with Friday's win

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Kyle Hendricks continues to turn things around after a rough start in April. After beating the Cardinals on Friday, he's now posted a 2.36 ERA in his last four starts.

    Kyle Hendricks continues to turn things around after a rough start in April. After beating the Cardinals on Friday, he's now posted a 2.36 ERA in his last four starts. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/22/2021 8:15 PM

With Friday's victory in St. Louis, pitcher Kyle Hendricks has now won three of his last four games.

During that span, he's posted a 2.36 ERA and given up just 3 walks, which is a welcome improvement from his 7.54 ERA in April.

 

"I want to be that guy that my team can rely on," Hendricks said after the game. "They know what they're going to get when I take the ball and go out there every fifth day. Today was another step in the right direction.

"Made a lot of good pitches. Really only three or four hard-hit hits. So it's a good sign that my stuff's moving well and I'm changing speeds well. So I just need to keep being myself so this team can know what to expect from me."

Over his career, Hendricks is now 10-3 against the Cardinals.

0 Comments
Article Comments ()
