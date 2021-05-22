 

Cubs pitcher Adam needs surgery after misstep in Iowa

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/22/2021 10:09 PM

Pitcher Jason Adam, who appeared in nine games for the Cubs this season, had an unfortunate accident in Iowa on Friday, suffering a dislocated ankle during battling practice before a Triple A Iowa Cubs game.

"Jason had surgery last night to repair a left ankle dislocation," manager David Ross said. "An open one, which is pretty intense. So thoughts and prayers go to him and hopefully a speedy recovery. I texted him, he said it's all going to work out. I think he's in good spirits. But we're definitely thinking about him. That was some terrible news to receive yesterday.

 

"The story I heard, and I didn't ask him this, but the story I heard was just jumped for a ball and came down funny on his ankle, during batting practice."

In other injury news, pitcher Alec Mills, on the IL with a sore back, will make a rehab start for Iowa on Sunday, while reliever Trevor Megill will throw a bullpen in Des Moines.

Ross wasn't sure if Jake Marisnick will need a rehab assignment before returning from a hamstring strain.

The Cubs are losing some of the players they relied on for depth lately. Besides Adam's injury, infielder Ildemaro Vargas was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh and veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin was traded to the Mets. The Iowa Cubs did add former White Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson recently.

