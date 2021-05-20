Oakton needs district tournament win to reach World Series

The Oakton Community College baseball team celebrates winning the NJCAA Region 4 Division III tournament last weekend. The host Owls clinched the tournament with a 5-1 win over Joliet Junior College Sunday. Oakton plays in the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament Friday and Saturday in Perrysburg, Ohio. Courtesy of Oakton Community College

Bill Fratto has won more than 500 games in his 14 seasons coaching baseball at his alma mater, Oakton Community College, and he's done it with players like Nate Pardini.

Pardini, the ace of the staff with a 6-0 record and a Rolling Meadows graduate, recently was named Illinois Skyway Conference Pitcher of the Year and an All-Region 4 selection.

Pardini will be on the mound Friday when Oakton plays in the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament. Oakton (30-17) travels to Perrysburg, Ohio, to play Owens Community College (33-13).

Not only is Pardini helping Oakton carry on a tradition that includes the 2018 national championship, he's making a name for himself to several Division I schools.

"He didn't have a lot of scholarships out of high school," Fratto said. "Now he's got Division Is knocking on his door. He's one of those guys who doesn't walk anybody, he attacks the zone, he competes. He's probably one of our toughest competitors I've had in years.

"We're a Division III juco, we don't offer a lot of athletic scholarships, but a lot of kids are passing on smaller scholarships to come to Oakton because of the exposure. It seems to be a spot where bigger and better schools start looking for help. They always call me and say, 'Bill, what do you have?' We have a habit of developing players and they turn into Division I players."

Pardini has company among local players who helped Oakton win its third straight region title.

Christian Seegers (Conant) was named Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference Player of the Year. First team All-Conference honors went to Seegers, Pardini, Jack Dupuis (Glenbard South), Brandon Matias (Glenbrook South High School) and Alex Rakas (Aurora Central Catholic).

If the Owls win the district championship, they earn a bid to the Division III World Series, beginning May 29 in Greeneville, Tenn.

"These kids out of high school ... develop with our coaching staff," said Fratto, NJCAA Region 4 Division III Coach of the Year.

"The more you win, the more exposure you get, the better it is for everybody. We take pride in that. We look forward to helping these kids move on and following them in their next step."

Oakton left Thursday morning for the district tournament. They play at noon and 4 p.m. Friday, and also on Saturday if necessary in the best-of-three format.

"We are trying to set a standard every year we are a contender," said Fratto, adding this year's team has a little different makeup than some of his past squads. "I'm really excited, I think this team has a chance ... has a shot to go deep if we get out of districts."

With 34 home runs, led by 10 from Seegers and 8 by Brandon Matias (Glenbrook South), Oakton does have pop in its lineup. But maybe not quite as much as years past.

"It's been a team effort, a lot of guys contribute," Fratto said of the power numbers. "Oakton has always been Top 10 in the country in offense. This year we didn't break Top 10 but are doing the little things to win games now. This team is more get them over, get them in type team where in years past we have had the boppers. That said, this team is still dangerous offensively. They are a team that's well-rounded."

Defensively, Fratto named center fielder Brendan Holloway from Vernon Hills as the team's best.

Oakton advanced to districts by winning the NJCAA Region 4 Division III Tournament last weekend. Oakton went 3-0, outscoring opponents 26-9. The Owls clinched the tournament Sunday with a 5-1 victory over Joliet Junior College.

"We're playing well at the right time," Fratto says. "The pressure of winning gets harder each year as everyone is shooting to beat you. Our players are handling that pressure well, playing their best on all cylinders with their offense, defense and pitching. Right now, we have more work to do and want to represent Oakton again in the World Series."