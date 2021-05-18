Softball: Warren holds off Stevenson in NSC showdown

Warren's Sydney Jackson stayed focused throughout a run-filled top of the fourth inning in Tuesday's softball game against Stevenson.

The sophomore pitcher rarely showed any frustration or negative emotions throughout the grueling half-inning in which the Patriots scored 8 runs.

Jackson fought through some struggles and showed some resolve with a gusty effort in a vital North Suburban Conference game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Warren also scored 8 runs and tallied 2 runs in the sixth to record a 12-11 victory in Gurnee.

The Blue Devils (13-3, 10-0) tallied 16 hits in the slugfest, while the Patriots (10-4, 7-3) managed 12 hits off Jackson.

"It was a tough (fourth) inning, but I just stayed confident in myself and kept good body language and trusted my defense behind me," Jackson said. "It was really exciting when we came back. We're a really good hitting team. They had my back. This win feels good. It was a little rocky and I was nervous, but we kept it together."

Warren's Hailey Conger delivered 2 big hits in the comeback victory. The Blue Devils trailed 9-1, but Conger led the turnaround with a 2-run double to start the scoring in the fourth. Two innings later, Conger's bloop single to center field plated the final 2 runs.

"We didn't give up and kept grinding," said Warren coach Jenna Charbonneau. "I'm proud that we stayed in it, and we didn't hit the panic button when we were done eight. We chipped away one at a time. We're still working on our defense every day, but offensively we're hitting line drives. Sydney threw a great game."

Jackson, who struck out 6 in seven innings, buckled down in the seventh to get the final two outs with two runners on base.

"I wanted to get this done and something clicked for me late in the game," Jackson said.

After both teams scored single runs in the first inning, Stevenson took advantage of the heavy wind blowing up to score 8 in the fourth. Haley Barnes started the run-scoring parade with a solo home run to right-center field, when the ball hit the top of the fence. Barnes closed out the 8-run inning with an RBI single to left field to pad the lead to 8-1.

Elle Ruchim had a big day at the plate for the Patriots, batting 3-for-5 with a single, double and home run and 4 RBI. Barnes took the loss but helped her cause with 3 hits. Hailey Langer had 2 hits.

"We gave up a 9-1 lead, but once Warren battled back, we managed to take the lead on them, so that shows a lot about our character and the type of team that we are," Stevenson coach Bill McNamara said. "We competed and gave them our best. Our team has been showing a lot of improvement throughout the year. We're hoping to play our best softball by June. I'm really proud of the way they fought today."