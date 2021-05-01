Boys track and field: Wind creates challenges at Huntley Invite

Yasuf Baig didn't let any type of adversity hinder his performance at Saturday's Huntley Invitational.

Battling windy conditions, the Burlington Central junior led from start to finish in winning the 3,200 in a clocking of 10:02.0.

"It was a mental challenge because of the wind," said Baig. "It was a smooth run."

Mitch Garcia of St. Charles East was second to Baig with a time of 10:15.0.

Baig's teammate Jake Norman won the shot put with a toss of 15-1.

"I haven't had a lot of practice because football is just over," said Norman. "It is a transition. I am a work in progress right now."

The only other first place effort for the Rockets was Owen Hachfeld (110 hurdles, 21.77).

With Leighton Dietz, Zac Schmidt, Nolan Milas and Baig, the Rockets scampered home in a time of 3:37.50 to win the 1,600 relay.

Huntley senior Paul Kerber took home the top prize in the 100 (11.31) and 200 (22.33).

"After missing last year I am excited to have a season." said Kerber. "I felt really loose today."

Other Red Raiders joining Kerber in the winners circle were Evan Gronewold (400, 50.60) and the 400 relay team of (Brandon Torres, Casey Verdonck, Bryce Davis and Marc Llaudrez) in a time of 45.14.

St. Charles East's Liam Fronk won the 300 hurdles in a time of 42.11. Fronk nipped Grant's Emilio Figueroa (42.87) at the finish line to take top honors.

"The wind was a factor," said Fronk. "It was a little scary. I was worried about my footing and hitting a hurdle."

Other Saints to take home top prizes were Zack Loomis (1,600), Tilak Patel (triple jump) and Josh Schweizer (discus).

Jacobs won the 800 relay (Sean Dobson, Tom Hernandez, Jaiden LaRoss and Ben Ludlum) in a time of 1:34.54 and 3,200 relay (Adam Lukeman, Alex Melendez, Zach Osmanski and Jacob Godinez) in 8:40.00.

LaRoss won the high jump for the Golden Eagles.

First-place efforts for Crystal Lake South came from Alex Cabrera in the long jump and Lucas Bjork in the pole vault.

Grant's Josh Delgado won the 800 meters in 1:57.48.