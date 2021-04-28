Knicks beat Bulls 113-94 for 10th win in 11 games

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Bulls guard Coby White during the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Randle scored 34 points and the Knicks beat the Bulls 113-94 on Wednesday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks made sure their loss to Phoenix was just a temporary bump in the road.

Julius Randle scored 34 points and the Knicks beat the Bulls 113-94 on Wednesday night for their 10th win in 11 games.

RJ Barrett added 22 points as New York bounced back from its loss Monday that snapped a nine-game winning streak. Immanuel Quickley and Reggie Bullock each scored 13 points as the Knicks regained sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

"We just enjoy playing with each other," Quickley said. "Everything is clicking. We just want to continue to take the right steps and just try and make a playoff push."

Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen added 14 points, while Colby White and Garrett Temple each had 12.

The Knicks outscored the Bulls 37-19 in the fourth quarter after leading just 76-75 through three.

"I'm excited about how we compete and how we can still improve," Randle said. We can still get better."

New York took a 30-12 lead on Barrett's drive with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Bulls used a 16-9 run to pull within 52-48 at halftime.

A 9-0 run gave the Bulls their first lead of the game at 59-58 on Tomas Satoransky's layup with 7:20 left in the third quarter. The Knicks followed with their own 9-0 run and Randle's short jumper for the final basket of the period put them back in the lead and ignited an 11-0 run that stretched into the final quarter.

"We're still striving to be a 48-minute team," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Leads dissipate quickly in this league. You can't let your guard down."

The Knicks boosted their lead to 91-77 on Quickley's floater with 7:39 remaining. After Chicago pulled within nine, the Knicks went on a 20-9 streak punctuated by Randle's 3-pointer with just over a minute left as New York took its biggest lead at 113-93.

Thaddeus Young added 10 points for the Bulls, who had won four of their previous six games.

"A lot of our guys are getting exposed to things that I think will help them," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "No matter how long it takes us to grow and develop, we'll see."

Leading scorer Zach LaVine (27.5 ppg) missed his eighth consecutive game due to health and safety protocols. . No one has played in all 62 games for Chicago this season, but Patrick Williams has started all but one.