 

Chicago Cubs shut out again, drop fifth straight

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Atlanta.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Atlanta.

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 4/28/2021 10:25 PM

Based on past performance, this had the makings of dangerous pitching matchup.

Roughly 10 days ago, Kyle Hendricks started at Wrigley Field when Atlanta beat the Cubs 13-4, while Huascar Ynoa started when the Cubs beat the Braves 13-4.

 

Matched up against each other Wednesday in Atlanta, Ynoa stepped up his game and Hendricks had more problems. The Cubs were clobbered once again 10-0, extending their losing skid to five in a row.

The trouble started for Hendricks right away as he gave up 2-run homers to Marcel Ozuna and Austin Riley in the first inning. Ynoa later tagged Hendricks for Atlanta's third home run of the night.

This was the second-straight day the Braves sent a 22-year-old flamethrower to stymie Cubs bats. Ynoa topped out at 98 mph, so he actually threw a little harder than Ian Anderson on Tuesday.

Needless to say, Hendricks was frustrated after giving up 7 runs and experiencing the worst month of his major-league career.

"It's obviously a low point," Hendricks said. "It's a little bit of everything right now. Mentally, I was attacking, getting after it, tempo was better. Now just got to make better pitches. There are so many pitches over the middle of the plate that are flat right now.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It's kind of a perfect storm, just everything's kind of off. Talking to Willy (Contreras) afterward, just not quite right. It's just not me. I've got to simplify my mental approach and just get back to attacking at the bottom of the zone."

Hendricks will finish April with a 1-3 record and 7.54 ERA. And he's not even the worst performing Cubs starter. That title belongs to Zach Davies with a 9.47 ERA.

Of course, pitchers can't take all the blame. The Cubs managed just 5 hits and this was the third time in four games they've been shut out.

The highlight of this night for the visitors was Anthony Rizzo striking out his good pal Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the seventh. Freeman seemed to get a good laugh out of it as well.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I was on the on-deck circle and I have a straight shot to Freddie (playing first base) and I was kind of loosening my arm up and I go, 'I want you,' pointing at him," Rizzo said. "It was fun. When Rossy asked if I wanted to pitch, obviously I'm not going to blow it out and hurt myself by any means.

"I had to pitch around (Ronald) Acuna there. Freddie was hot 4-for-4, but at the end of the day, it's 4-for-5 with a punch out. It helped lighten the mood here."

Rizzo faced three batters, then Matt Duffy finished the inning and Eric Sogard pitched the eighth. The three position players combined to throw two scoreless innings, so maybe they should be candidates for the Cubs' starting rotation.

"When you have a night like tonight, you try to just take a mental break, enjoy it," manager David Ross said. "That was a nice moment for Rizz. He told me he wanted to face Freddie, so we let him do that. So that was able to lighten the mood a little bit. You try to lighten the mood for a minute and then get back to work tomorrow and try to win a baseball game. These guys are working extremely hard."

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Rizzo has mixed emotions about latest move to leadoff spot
Related Article
Rizzo has mixed emotions about latest move to leadoff spot
 
Cubs backup catcher Romine expected to be out several weeks
Related Article
Cubs backup catcher Romine expected to be out several weeks
 
Low-key Duffy quickly earns role with Cubs
Related Article
Low-key Duffy quickly earns role with Cubs
 
Bryant sits out, ponders Cubs breakup
Related Article
Bryant sits out, ponders Cubs breakup
 
Related Article
Cubs' Contreras gives assessment of Davies' struggles on the mound
 
Related Article
Contreras backs Hoerner staying with Cubs
 
Cubs shut down by Atlanta's Anderson, skid hits four
Related Article
Cubs shut down by Atlanta's Anderson, skid hits four
 
Ross elevates red-hot Hoerner to Cubs' leadoff spot
Related Article
Ross elevates red-hot Hoerner to Cubs' leadoff spot
 
Homers from Bryant, Contreras can't help Cubs overcome Atlanta
Related Article
Homers from Bryant, Contreras can't help Cubs overcome Atlanta
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 