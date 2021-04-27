Girls soccer: Freshman Rebodos scores twice, lifts Jacobs over Hampshire

After two weeks in quarantine for Jacobs, it was one practice and onto the field for the season and Fox Valley Conference opener against Hampshire.

The Golden Eagles didn't get many scoring chances against the Whip-Purs, but they made the most of the ones they did get. Freshman Lindsay Rebodos scored 2 goals to lead the Eagles past Hampshire, 2-1, in Hampshire.

Her second goal broke a tie with just less than 8 minutes left and was the Eagles' only shot on goal of the second half.

Her first goal was a thing of beauty. Rebodos came in alone, split the defense, deked Hampshire keeper Maisee McNamee, who had come out, and rolled it in from about 20 yards out.

"She's a great athlete, she puts herself around the goal, puts herself in good places, and I think you're going to see a lot more of that before the end of the season," said Jacobs coach Colin Brice.

Hampshire's Isabel Morales had tied the game in the 64th minute with a rocket just under the crossbar.

A long shot by Hampshire as time ran out took two high bounces and clanged off the crossbar after the final whistle.

It was that kind of day for the Whip-Purs. Playing with a stiff wind at their backs for most of the second half, the Whips spent the vast majority of the half in the Jacobs end and had several balls around the net. But, except for the Morales goal, they couldn't finish.

"We had a couple of players injured and so our center was lacking," said Hampshire coach Kelly Madison. "So we weren't able to put it in the back of the net."

The first half was an extended feeling-out period until Rebodos scored on her breakaway with 8:53 left in the half. Sarah Genger had a couple of chances to extend the lead but McNamee made the stop each time. Emma Miller put a free kick on the net but Hampshire defender Helen Negron headed it out.

Brice liked the effort from Jacobs keeper Kristen Silenzi, who stopped 6 shots.

Hampshire's Genevieve Bangert was active all night. She had 4 chances early in the second half. Silenzi broke up 2 before she could get a shot off, and another shot from the deep corner sailed through the crease and wide right. Her first attempt of the half hit the crossbar.